Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 13,500 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Murphy USA worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $3,467,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.16.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

