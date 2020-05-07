Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Getty Realty worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of Getty Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $240,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,398 shares of company stock worth $3,848,087 in the last ninety days. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Getty Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

GTY stock opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.05%.

Getty Realty Profile

