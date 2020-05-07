Bessemer Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth $2,555,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTSV opened at $95.51 on Thursday. Forty Seven Inc has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forty Seven Inc will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTSV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forty Seven from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

In related news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,080,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,960,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $7,556,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 335,601 shares of company stock valued at $30,609,233. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

