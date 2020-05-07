Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,500 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of OSI Systems worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in OSI Systems by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in OSI Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,394,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in OSI Systems by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

OSIS stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

