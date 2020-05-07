United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of United Fire Group worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 844.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Fire Group news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $38,794.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

UFCS opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $670.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.08. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

