Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 23,690 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Weis Markets worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1,049.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $54.95.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

