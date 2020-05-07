Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 770,618 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 770,618 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of People’s United Financial worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.6% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 49,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 51,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 80,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBCT. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $519.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

