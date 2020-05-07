Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 500,494 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500,494 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Target by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Target by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,306,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day moving average is $113.54. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

