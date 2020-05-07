Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.91.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLTW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.