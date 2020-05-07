Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96. American States Water Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.28.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

