Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $844,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $3,425,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE B opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.