Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 54,019 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,702,030.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 106,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 694,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $53.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

