SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $290.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

