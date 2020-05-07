Morgan Stanley Raises Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $157.00

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $124.07 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.