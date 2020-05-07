Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.