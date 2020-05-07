Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $680.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $680.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $500.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $560.35.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $782.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.07. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -879.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total transaction of $126,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,006,700.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $76,622,852. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

