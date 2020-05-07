LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of LYFT to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.68.

Get LYFT alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. LYFT has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.72.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 167.96%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $879,996 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LYFT by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in LYFT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 21,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.