Cigna (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $223.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.43.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $183.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,780 shares of company stock worth $28,976,279. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.