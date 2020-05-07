Wedbush Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target to $4.50

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.09.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.39%. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 2,896,343 shares of company stock worth $7,796,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

