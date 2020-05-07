B. Riley Cuts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $67.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NSIT opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

