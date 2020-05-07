B. Riley Cuts Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $67.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NSIT. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Insight Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.
Shares of NSIT opened at $51.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00.
In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.94 per share, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000.
About Insight Enterprises
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
Read More: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.