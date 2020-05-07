Wedbush Raises Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $57.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $49.33 on Monday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,469 shares in the company, valued at $33,906,253.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,689. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.