BMO Capital Markets Increases MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $3.50

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tesla Given New $680.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Tesla Given New $680.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
LYFT Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks
LYFT Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks
Cigna Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein
Cigna Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein
Wedbush Lowers National CineMedia Price Target to $4.50
Wedbush Lowers National CineMedia Price Target to $4.50
B. Riley Cuts Insight Enterprises Price Target to $67.00
B. Riley Cuts Insight Enterprises Price Target to $67.00
Wedbush Raises Logitech International Price Target to $57.00
Wedbush Raises Logitech International Price Target to $57.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report