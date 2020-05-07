BMO Capital Markets Increases MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $3.50

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

