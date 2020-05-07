$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Brooks Automation posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,588 shares of company stock worth $3,858,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brooks Automation by 32.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 143.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Brooks Automation by 16.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 22.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,019,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,108,000 after purchasing an additional 184,179 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $36.94 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.