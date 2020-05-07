freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.56. freenet has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

