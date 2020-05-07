freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.56. freenet has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tesla Given New $680.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
Tesla Given New $680.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley
LYFT Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks
LYFT Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks
Cigna Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein
Cigna Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein
Wedbush Lowers National CineMedia Price Target to $4.50
Wedbush Lowers National CineMedia Price Target to $4.50
B. Riley Cuts Insight Enterprises Price Target to $67.00
B. Riley Cuts Insight Enterprises Price Target to $67.00
Wedbush Raises Logitech International Price Target to $57.00
Wedbush Raises Logitech International Price Target to $57.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report