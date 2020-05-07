Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. AlphaValue cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HANNOVER RUECK/S currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $104.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

