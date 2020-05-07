Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $70.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,575 shares of company stock valued at $193,357. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.