Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 73 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total transaction of $4,591,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,066,352.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,943 shares of company stock valued at $28,480,662. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $357.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

