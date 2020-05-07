Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,162 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.02. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLE. Barclays downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

