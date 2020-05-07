Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter worth about $262,843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Davita by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 544,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after acquiring an additional 148,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Davita by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,813,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Davita by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Davita stock opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

