Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 377 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $168.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.60. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -163.14 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a fifty-two week low of $182.47 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.60.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.