Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 4,159 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. owned about 0.58% of StoneCastle Financial worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANX opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.62. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

