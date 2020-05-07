Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 63,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $4,683,956.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,169,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,062,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,158,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,383 shares of company stock valued at $32,384,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $80.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GH. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.