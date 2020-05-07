Brinker Capital Inc. Has $625,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $137,000.

DRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Shares of DRH opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

