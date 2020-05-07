Brinker Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after purchasing an additional 240,644 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -549.78 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles purchased 2,650 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

