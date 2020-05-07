Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 259.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

ALE opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.34. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

