Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 133,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NYSE K opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

