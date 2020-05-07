Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,014 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INOV. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Inovalon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 315,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inovalon by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Inovalon by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Inovalon had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

