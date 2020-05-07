New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Toll Brothers worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $62,991,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $10,869,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,252,000 after buying an additional 156,319 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 252,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other news, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,503. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.