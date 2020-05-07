Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Discovery Communications stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

