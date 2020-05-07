Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 441.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE ALK opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.35. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.