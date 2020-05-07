New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,649,000 after buying an additional 156,869 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NJR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NJR opened at $32.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

