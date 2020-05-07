New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Anixter International worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXE. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Anixter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Anixter International by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Anixter International by 2,201.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXE stock opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.41. Anixter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. Anixter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

AXE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

