Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Cut to "Underweight" at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $73.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $97.00.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.73.

Shares of ALGT opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26.

In other news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,872,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

