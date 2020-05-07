Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $1,790.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $1,775.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,700.00 to $1,225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $2,070.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,771.77.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,378.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,353.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,781.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 47.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $920,496,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 369.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,856,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.