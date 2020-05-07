Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

