Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has been assigned a C$21.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.
Russel Metals stock opened at C$14.50 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$10.97 and a one year high of C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.81. The company has a market cap of $890.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.79.
In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Ryan Wallace Macdermid sold 1,366 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.86, for a total value of C$29,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,653.42. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.95 per share, with a total value of C$179,454.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,358,115.29. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $450,394.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
