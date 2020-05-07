Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given a C$21.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has been assigned a C$21.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.83% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals stock opened at C$14.50 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$10.97 and a one year high of C$24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.81. The company has a market cap of $890.32 million and a P/E ratio of 11.79.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$837.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Senior Officer Ryan Wallace Macdermid sold 1,366 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.86, for a total value of C$29,860.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,653.42. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.95 per share, with a total value of C$179,454.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,405 shares in the company, valued at C$2,358,115.29. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $450,394.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.