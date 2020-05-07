Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TATYY. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

TATYY stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.83. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

