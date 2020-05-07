Yeti Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Yeti in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Yeti’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yeti from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

YETI stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.93. Yeti has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $36,383,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,450,196 shares of company stock valued at $396,549,460 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. State Street Corp increased its position in Yeti by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Yeti by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 148,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Yeti by 79.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Yeti by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 616,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

