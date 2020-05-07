Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

TRI stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

