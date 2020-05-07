SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $111.95 on Thursday. Trex has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $114.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,109.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.